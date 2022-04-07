Richard B. Hancock Sells 5,000 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $106,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 119.63 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on CDMO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.
About Avid Bioservices (Get Rating)
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.