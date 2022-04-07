Richard B. Hancock Sells 5,000 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $106,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 119.63 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CDMO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

