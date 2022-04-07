Richard N. Nottenburg Sells 3,576 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRNT opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,215,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,879,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 278.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,539 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,754,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,173,000 after buying an additional 226,481 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,692,000 after buying an additional 166,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,830,000 after buying an additional 187,001 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

