Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) traded up 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 6.50 and last traded at 6.43. 4,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 543,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.96.
About Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)
Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.
