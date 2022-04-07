Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $21.97.

In other news, President Patrick W. Galley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

