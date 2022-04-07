Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

In other news, President Patrick W. Galley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

