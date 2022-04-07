Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $21.97.
In other news, President Patrick W. Galley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
