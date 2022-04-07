RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (RSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Specialty Finance’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of NYSE RSF opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.27. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

