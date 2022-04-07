Riverwater Partners LLC Buys New Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth $42,000. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Quidel by 695.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Quidel by 41.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 14,425.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $114.15 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.28.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

