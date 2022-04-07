Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

