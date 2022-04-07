Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Nucor by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $146.49 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.93.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

