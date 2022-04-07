Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,249 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $4,455,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 521.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $238.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

