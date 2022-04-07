Riverwater Partners LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

SCHO stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61.

