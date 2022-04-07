Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 1,658 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $16,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Snowflake by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 22.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after buying an additional 841,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,740,000 after buying an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $212.09 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.20.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.95.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

