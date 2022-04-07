Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 686 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of W.W. Grainger worth $45,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $526.12 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

