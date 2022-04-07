Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,764 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $58,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.