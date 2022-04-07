Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,155 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.20% of Life Storage worth $25,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Life Storage by 59.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in Life Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,217,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $145.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.43. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.53. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

