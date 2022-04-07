Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $53.04 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,716 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.21% of Ingersoll Rand worth $53,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

