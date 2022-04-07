Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $54.23 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155,460 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Zebra Technologies worth $54,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $422.90 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $375.63 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.57.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.57.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

