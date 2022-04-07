Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $54.86 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,483 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.20% of AmerisourceBergen worth $54,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after buying an additional 166,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,502,000 after buying an additional 60,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

NYSE ABC opened at $158.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.29. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $158.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,710 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

