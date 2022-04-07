Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 204,512 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.33% of Crown worth $46,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 33.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK opened at $122.36 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.