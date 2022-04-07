Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,740 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of DuPont de Nemours worth $61,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.25. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

