Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,190 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Celanese worth $21,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $200,281,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 144.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,247,000 after buying an additional 279,585 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 104.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after buying an additional 249,057 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Celanese by 94.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,700,000 after buying an additional 212,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $30,183,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CE opened at $140.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CE shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

