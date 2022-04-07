Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $18,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sempra by 3,070.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,691 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 16,546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,580,000 after acquiring an additional 350,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after acquiring an additional 338,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $168.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.65. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $170.59. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

