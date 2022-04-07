Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54,174 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Home Depot worth $454,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $298.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $308.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $294.99 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

