Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 133,632 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133,632 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $17,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after buying an additional 1,951,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,903,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $474,988,000 after buying an additional 1,014,166 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.47%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

