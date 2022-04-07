Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 21,731 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,731 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $23,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

NYSE DUK opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $115.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

