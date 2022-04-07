Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 583,233 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 583,233 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $48,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Garmin by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after buying an additional 291,472 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Garmin by 17.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Garmin by 14.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $114.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average of $133.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

