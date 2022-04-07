Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 67,879 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,879 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Travelers Companies worth $63,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.46.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $182.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.