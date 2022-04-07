Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $21,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 881,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after purchasing an additional 745,072 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,200,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,320,000 after purchasing an additional 594,379 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 941,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,965,000 after purchasing an additional 381,757 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARE opened at $206.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.73 and a 52-week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

