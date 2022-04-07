Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79,599 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $66,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 4.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 45.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Murphy USA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 30,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $209.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.15 and its 200 day moving average is $182.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.56 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

