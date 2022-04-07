Robert Glenn Sells 566 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) EVP Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $58,631.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Glenn sold 942 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $95,377.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Robert Glenn sold 1,543 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $152,371.25.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $102.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.20. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Coupa Software to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

