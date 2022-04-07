Robert J. Balog Sells 1,374 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) CTO Robert J. Balog sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $12,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $9.01 on Thursday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KVH Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KVH Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 120.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

