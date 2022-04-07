Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

RKT stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,969,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 50,100 shares of company stock valued at $543,056 in the last three months. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after acquiring an additional 988,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 89,003 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $11,947,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

