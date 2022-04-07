Rocket Vault (RVF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.89 or 0.07397715 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,385.54 or 0.99678374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00051077 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

