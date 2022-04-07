Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

WDOFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

OTCMKTS WDOFF opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $13.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,066 thousand tonnes, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which consists of Kiena Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,829 thousand tonnes, and the Kiena Mill.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.