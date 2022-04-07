Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

BHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.79) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Sunday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.16) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.95) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.51) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,450 ($32.13).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,957 ($38.78) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,623.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,266.59. The firm has a market cap of £149.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,040 ($39.87).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

