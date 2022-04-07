Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$128.00 Price Target for BRP (TSE:DOO)

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$128.00 target price on BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on BRP from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$139.08.

Shares of DOO opened at C$104.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$104.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 11.9900006 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 5.59%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

