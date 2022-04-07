Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of RUBLF opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Rubellite Energy has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

