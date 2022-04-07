RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of RumbleON worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RumbleON by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $48.45.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.28. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $440.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMBL. Wedbush lowered their price objective on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RumbleON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About RumbleON (Get Rating)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.