Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $311,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $865,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $156.78 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.