Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,738 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,232 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

NYSE TDS opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

