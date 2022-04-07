Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,121 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Perion Network worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $157.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PERI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

About Perion Network (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.