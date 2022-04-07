Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,388 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Canadian Solar worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 29,812 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 805,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,210,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 872,075 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $27,287,000 after purchasing an additional 116,315 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

