Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.40 Million Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) by 126.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,207 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $130,415.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $566,284.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,838 shares of company stock worth $1,063,023. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.81 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.33%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.