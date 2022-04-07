Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $2.34 Million in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POLY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. Plantronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

