Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120,832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $29.09.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on USA Truck in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

