Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,208 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Primoris Services worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 45.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

Several research firms have commented on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

