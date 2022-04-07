Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 142,848 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,848 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Gogo worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gogo by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Gogo by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gogo alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.05. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $22.27.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. Gogo had a net margin of 45.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Profile (Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.