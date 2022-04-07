Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $2.46 Million Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 285,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 35,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HROW opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Harrow Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,703.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

