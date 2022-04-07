SafeBlast Reaches Market Capitalization of $965,205.10 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $965,205.10 and $165,120.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,424.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.73 or 0.00773133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00205759 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00022140 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.