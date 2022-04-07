Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.00

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.02, with a volume of 1028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.74.

SAFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of -0.13.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $499,938.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 3,311,063 shares of company stock worth $195,750,266 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Safehold by 154.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,309,000 after purchasing an additional 351,663 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the third quarter worth about $16,143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Safehold by 21.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after buying an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $13,545,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

